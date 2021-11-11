Mary’s Center Announces Dr. Tollie B. Elliott, Sr., as New CEO

Today, after an extensive nationwide search, the Mary’s Center Board of Directors announced Dr. Tollie B. Elliott, Sr. as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2022. Dr. Elliott has served as Mary’s Center’s Chief Medical Officer since 2015. He succeeds Maria Gomez, founder of the organization, who will depart at the end of 2021 after 33 years of service.

“We could not have asked for a stronger leader to carry on Maria’s legacy,” said Todd A. Cox, Esq., Board Chair. “Dr. Elliott is an innovator who embodies the core values of Mary’s Center and brings the passion, experience, and strategic acumen to steer the organization forward as we advance our impactful work in the community.”

As Chief Medical Officer for the last six years, Dr. Elliott has led the Mary’s Center team in the creation, evolution, and expansion of the organization’s clinical services, including its telemedical model, the first of its kind in the District of Columbia with a Medicaid payer population. This innovative style of facilitated telemedicine was the seed that drove all managed care organizations in DC to embrace and even demand telemedicine.

“Dr. Elliott has proven himself to be a compassionate and capable leader time and time again over these past several years, and I am thrilled with the Board’s decision,” said Maria Gomez, outgoing CEO. “He is already beloved by the Mary’s Center community, and I know Dr. Elliott will thrive in this new role as he leads the organization upwards and onwards.”

Under Dr. Elliott’s leadership, Mary’s Center’s medical encounters have doubled since his arrival allowing the organization to provide more care in more communities using its successful Social Change Model. As a result of Mary’s Center’s quality of care and innovative services, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) recognized the organization in 2017 and 2018 as one of the top community health centers in the country.

“Leading purpose-driven work has been the guiding force of my career, and I am so honored to take the helm of Mary’s Center at this pivotal time,” said Dr. Elliott, incoming CEO. “Following in Maria’s footsteps is a privilege I do not take lightly, and I am committed to furthering all she has built in pursuit of good health, stability, and economic independence for those we serve.”

Dr. Elliott holds a Bachelor of Science from Howard University and completed post baccalaureate studies from Fisk University. He attended Howard University College of Medicine and obtained his Doctor of Medicine degree in 2000. Dr. Elliott completed his residency in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Georgetown University in 2004 and received his Board certification in 2008.

Prior to joining Mary’s Center, Dr. Elliott worked at Providence Hospital in Washington, DC, where he was a Staff Physician and Co-Chair of the OB-GYN Department in 2014. He also served as an Associate Professor at Howard University Hospital. Dr. Elliott was recognized as a Washingtonian Top Doctor in 2016. Early in his career, he taught in the Prince George’s County Public Schools and served as director of a mentoring program for at-risk youth.

Dr. Elliott will work closely with Maria to prepare for a smooth transition into the CEO role. He will also join a prestigious cohort of nonprofit leaders with Mary’s Center being named a 2021 Bank of America Neighborhood Builder®, which provides organizations and their leaders the critical tools they need to drive economic and social progress in communities.

“Maria’s legacy is the tremendous positive impact her work and Mary’s Center has made in the DC community,” said Larry Di Rita, President of Bank of America Greater Washington, D.C. “We could not be more proud to name Mary’s Center our 2021 Neighborhood Builder and working with Dr. Elliott to continue to drive progress across the District.”

The national CEO search drew widespread interest and yielded a diverse pool of qualified applicants from across the country. It was managed by the Board of Directors in partnership with executive search firm Spencer Stuart. Learn more about Dr. Elliott here: https://www.maryscenter.org/about-us/incoming-ceo/

About Mary’s Center

Mary’s Center is a community health center serving over 60,000 people of all ages, incomes, and backgrounds in the Washington, DC metro area for over 30 years. With an integrated model of health care, education, and social services, Mary’s Center offers each participant individualized care on the path toward good health, stability, and economic independence. For more information, visit www.maryscenter.org.