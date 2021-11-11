Canada – Government of Canada Recognizes the National Historic Significance of the Discovery of Insulin

November 10, 2021 Toronto, Ontario Parks Canada

Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton-South, will take part in a Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada plaque unveiling ceremony to commemorate the Discovery of Insulin as an event of national historic significance.

The discovery of insulin is the most celebrated Canadian medical discovery of the 20th century, saving millions of lives worldwide, winning a Nobel Prize in 1923, and stimulating further medical research in Canada.

MP Sidhu will make the announcement on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Steven Guilbeault.

Date: November 12, 2021



Time: Ceremony starts at 1 p.m. (ET)

Location: Lee & Margaret Lau Auditorium

Myhal Centre for Engineering Innovation & Entrepreneurship

University of Toronto – St. George Campus

55 Saint George St

Toronto, Ontario

Due to COVID-19, there is limited capacity at this event. Members of the media are asked to RSVP to the in-person event by contacting Julia Grcevic, Public Relations and Communications Officer, at 905-357-8331.

Those wishing to attend the in-person event will require proof of full vaccination along with identification.

A YouTube livestream will be accessible for those interested in watching the event virtually: https://youtu.be/JiUS79-csx0.

