Canada – Minister Guilbeault to hold media availability as COP26 comes to a close

Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, will hold a media availability as COP26 comes to a close. He will take questions from media representatives both in person and via Zoom.

Event: Media availability

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021

Time: 16:00 p.m. (GMT) – 11:00 a.m. (EST)

Location: In person: COP26 Area H, PC1 Giant’s Causeway room

Virtual: Via Zoom

Media representatives are asked to register for the event with Media Relations.

