Apple News expands local news offerings

Apple News will now offer its local news experience in three additional cities in the US: Charlotte, Miami, and Washington, D.C. Each experience is curated by Apple News editors and features coverage of topics that are important to local communities, from restaurant openings and real estate trends to big policy decisions. Local news offerings in Apple News provide readers with access to top publications, including Axios Charlotte, the Charlotte Observer, Eater Miami, the Miami Herald, DCist, Washingtonian, the Washington Post, and more.

At Apple News, we know that access to trusted local news is critical for communities, and an important resource for a national audience as well, said Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News. We are committed to working with local publishers across the country to support their journalism and offer our users local coverage in the cities and regions they care about.

Apple News first introduced curated local news experiences for the Bay Area, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in 2020, and earlier this year, added offerings for Sacramento, San Antonio, and San Diego. Apple News plans to expand its local news feature to additional cities and regions over time to highlight the work of local publishers to the millions of readers across the country who use Apple News each day. Every Thursday, Apple News editors curate a Read Local collection of the best stories that week from local publications, available to all News users right in the Today feed of the News app.

About Apple News

Apple believes access to trusted news and information is vital, and supporting the future of the publishing industry is essential. Apple News delivers quality journalism from a variety of top publications, coverage of top news stories curated by Apple News editors, plus personalized news experiences for a growing number of cities and regions, including the Bay Area, Charlotte, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Apple News+ provides subscribers unlimited access to hundreds of the worlds best magazines and newspapers  from The Wall Street Journal, to People, The New Yorker, and National Geographic  and a catalog of professionally narrated audio stories so subscribers can enjoy some of the best stories hands-free. Apple News is available in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia and is the most used news app in these countries. More information is available at apple.com/apple-news.