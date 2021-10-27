Miracle Camacho’s “Poems From a Philosopher’s Point of View” Shares a Collection of the Most Profound and Endearing Poems Available

The books objective is to provide the reader with a sense of new direction. To view the world perhaps in a different perspective, to walk away and take away from the information given in this book so that they read something that they were able to relate to.



The goal of this book is to inform and arouse the readers imagination to make them laugh, cry, analyze, prioritize, and to get them to feel engaged about what life has to offer them. In spite of the obvious difficulties in life, sometimes there are those things that are truly worth sticking around for. So, I hope that all the people that read this book are forever changed in a positive way.



Read the book to explore the different facets of emotions through poetry. A great pick-up for any fan of the genre as well as an awesome addition to your personal library.



Book available at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.



Poems from a Philosophers Point of View

Author: Miracle Camacho

Publisher: Miracle Camacho

Publication Date: September 24, 2013

Genre: Poems

Target Audience: Children, Teenagers Young Adults, Adults, General Audience



About the Author

Although an unknown this writer tends to get her words across to what seems to be effortlessly. A complex humble simplistic woman, who loves to tweak a persons interest through her poetry. She writes because her mind is continuously busy, so she keeps herself grounded by writing songs, and poetry. Although an unknown and not sought out after as of yet, her work seems to be very promising.

