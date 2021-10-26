Select Page

Pipework installers announce successful completion of package plantroom project

Oct 26, 2021 | Business

All pumps and electrics were built and delivered in-house for a 3rd party to install. The project was done for a new customer who found us via the internet.

The client provided drawings and the project was built to the customer’s specifications.

All in all, this project took 21 days from the date of order to completion.

This is an exciting time for Entech, as more and more customers are coming to us for the manufacture of packaged plant rooms.

For further information contact :-


Charles Balaam


Entech Services (UK) Limited


Brook Mills


Unit 1 Saddleworth Rd


Halifax


HX4 8LZ


Phone: 07976 133525


Website: www.pipework-installers.co.uk


Email: charlesbalaam ( @ ) entechukltd dot co.uk

