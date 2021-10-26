GandG Independent Insurance Receives Back-to-Back Honors as One Of The Best Places To Work

Im honored and appreciative!, said CEO and Co-founder Jordan Greer. We have a great team at G&G. At G&G, our business is our people. Without the right people in the right seats, the efforts to take care of our clients and find new ones would be incredibly challenging, if not impossible.

When Greer spoke to what makes this independent insurance agency different, he pointed to the top – the company’s purpose. G&Gs purpose is to provide exceptional experiences in every interaction. Intuitively, insurance agents often think in these terms about the client experience and we certainly do. However, we are equally focused on the employee experience.

G&G received praise for many of the company initiatives offered focused on the employee experience. One such initiative is G&Gs Exceptional Experience Program, a program that rewards employees for providing exemplary customer service in unique and innovative ways. Examples can include mailing handwritten cards to customers, sending gifts and trinkets to surprise and delight clients, and working outside of business hours to accommodate a customers needs. With every experience submitted, employees are eligible for quarterly prizes and winning a night out on the town.

The appreciation didnt stop there. Several employees highlighted the G&G Foundation as well, an employee-funded and managed nonprofit focused on supporting local communities and organizations. The foundation donates time and resources to other non-profits in the area and also organizes events for employees to volunteer.

Here are a few of the employee responses sent to the Insurance Journal by G&G employees:

G&G is the best agency Ive ever worked for! They truly care about you as a person and a professional and are always seeking ways to improve employee well-being, benefits, and development.

They have created a great company culture and theres a true sense of teamwork and camaraderie.

People care about each other here, and it is refreshing to see.

This nomination from the G&G team is an indication that we are heading in the right direction and that we should continue with our efforts to do everything we can to make our agency the best place to work for our team. When you are surrounded by a team that truly comes together to achieve big goals, work is engaging and its fun!

G&G is honored for the award and continues to seek out distinctions and accolades for employee satisfaction and promoting a positive work environment.

About Insurance Journal Best Agencies To Work For



Insurance Journal Best Agencies To Work For identifies the best retail property/casualty independent insurance agencies in the U.S. To be eligible, a minimum number of agency employees, depending on the agencys size, must nominate the agency. The Insurance Journal uses an internal ranking system of certain factors to ensure agencies of all sizes can be recognized. Winners are profiled in an issue of Insurance Journal magazine.

About G&G Independent Insurance



G&G Independent Insurance is a full service independent insurance agency located in Fayetteville, Ark. G&G was founded, and is operated, with a commitment to providing clients the best possible protection, at the most affordable price. G&G offers a wide variety of coverage including: auto insurance, home insurance, motorcycle insurance, flood insurance, life insurance, commercial insurance and more. With a dedication to their clients, G&G Independent Insurance always strives to keep the best interest of our clients in mind, as well as provide an exceptional experience.

