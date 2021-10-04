Eve and Avantto to develop Urban Air Mobility (UAM) operations in Brazil and Latin America

Eve Urban Air Mobility, LLC, an Embraer company, and Aviation Management Services – Serviços Aeronáuticos Ltda. (“Avantto”) have signed a Letter of Intention and today announced a partnership aimed at developing the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem in Latin America. This partnership includes an order for 100 of Eve’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, as well as a collaboration to develop a new eVTOL operation in Brazil and across Latin America. Deliveries are expected to start in 2026.

Avantto and Eve plan to begin their partnership working together to develop new services and procedures that, together with communities and other industry stakeholders, can create a safe and scalable environment for eVTOL operations to expand. These efforts will focus on critical aspects of the passenger experience in order to design for all users, including how to maximize accessibility and inclusiveness in vertiports and eVTOL boarding operations.

“Avantto has been a great partner for Embraer Executive Jets, and we are reinforcing this bond with a shared focus on sustainability in this next generation of transportation. The strength of Avantto’s experience in operations, coupled with their growth strategy, make an ideal partner for the future expansion of Eve’s eVTOL deployment in Brazil and across Latin America. We will work together to make sure we continue our mission to democratize aviation through increasing accessibility and affordability,” said Andre Stein, President & CEO of Eve.

“For more than a decade, Avantto has uniquely developed software, systems and procedures enabling the company to offer 24/7 on-call flight services for short-haul intra-city helicopter transportation to its hundreds of active members. This exclusive know-how will be one of the principal pillars of the urban air mobility ecosystem developed by the EVE/Avantto partnership,” said Rogério Andrade, CEO and Founder of Avantto.

Backed by Embraer’s more than 50-year history of aircraft manufacturing and certification expertise, Eve unveils a unique value proposition by offering a suite of products and services. Eve’s zero-emission and low noise eVTOL represents a simple and intuitive design that continues to reach development milestones, including the first flight of the engineering simulator in July 2020, and a proof of concept in October 2020. In parallel, Eve’s Urban Air Traffic Management project reached a new milestone in its collaboration with the United Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to develop a scalable environment needed to host UAM flights.