World Financial Planning Day

Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB) and its global network will unite on Wednesday, 6 October for the fifth annual World Financial Planning Day (WFPD) to raise awareness of the value of financial planning, of having a financial plan and of working with a competent and ethical financial planner. Representing more than 2,200 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professionals in India, and nearly 200,000 worldwide, FPSB will host a series of programs and events in India on World Financial Planning Day as part of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) World Investor Week.

“Consumers with a financial plan are nearly three times more likely to feel confident about achieving their life goals,” said CEO of FPSB, Noel Maye. “FPSB’s World Financial Planning Day is an opportunity for the global and Indian CFP professional communities to empower members of the public to increase their financial literacy and capability and take control of their financial futures. It’s also an opportunity to promote to the regulatory community how having a community of financial planners committed to standards of competence and ethics, and to putting clients’ interests first, can restore trust in financial services marketplace.”

On World Financial Planning Day, FPSB will broadcast a global event on Wednesday, 6 October at 13:00h UTC, featuring an address from Martin Moloney, IOSCO’s Secretary General, and a panel discussion moderated by CNBC contributor Janet Alvarez, among José Alexandre Vasco, coordinator of IOSCO’s C8 World Investor Week Working Group; Miles Larbey, Acting Head of Consumer Finance, Insurance & Pensions at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); and Amy Richardson, CFP®, Senior Manager, Financial Planner at Charles Schwab, on the future of client needs and advice delivery. Registration is still open for CFP professionals in India to attend.

Activities being carried out in India during World Financial Planning Day include:

Bell Ringing Ceremony at The Stock Exchange, Mumbai (BSE) at 11.30 a.m. with Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE; Rajesh Krishnamoorthy, Country Head, FPSB India Liaison Office; Arun Thukral, CFP, chairperson of FPSB’s CFP Professional Advisory Council; and others.

Fire Side Chat at 3:00 p.m. with Ashu Suyash, former Managing Director and CEO of CRISIL in conversation with Rajesh Krishnamoorthy, Country Head, FPSB India Liaison Office on investor protection and stories from her life.