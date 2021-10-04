Sireesha Jajala joins Siddhi Philanthropic Foundation as Board Advisor

Siddhi Philanthropic Foundation, India’s well known non-profit organisation on today announced the appointment of Sireesha Jajala as advisor to the foundation’s board. With over 20 years of corporate experience, Jajala will help Siddhi in building relationships with corporates and engage in CSR initiatives to address some big challenges that the country is facing today like unemployment, hunger, urban poverty, women empowerment, and environmental crisis.

Announcing the appointment, Siddhi Founder and spiritual life coach Dr Meenaa Mahaajjan said, “We are excited to share that Sireesha Jajala will be joining us as board advisor. Sireesha brings with herself a rich leadership experience and technical and financial acumen. We hope to benefit from her experience in adoption of Artificial Intelligence in investment management. She is adept at devising growth strategies and her entrepreneurial experience to building and growing businesses will help Siddhi in scaling heights.”

“Sireesha’s deep industry knowledge and problem-solving approach to the strategic dilemmas that firms face on their journey of growth and innovation will help us in expanding our social work initiatives. We are hopeful she will take the social entrepreneurship element of Siddhi to the next level,” said Ratik Mahaajjan, Siddhi co-founder and CEO.

Ratik added that Sireesha’s experience will help the foundation in joining hands with corporates and businesses to launch CSR initiatives. Siddhi is feeding thousands of people on a daily basis, providing employment to the urban poor through our unique HOPE food carts initiative and arranging free vaccination for those who cannot afford. Many corporates have approached the non-profit to contribute to all the good work being done.

Sireesha said that she is delighted and impressed by the way Siddhi is transforming thousands of lives at grassroot level in India. “ Over past several months that I have worked closely with Siddhi, I could see the potential of impact work being delivered. Siddhi has done amazing work at the grassroot levels, whether it’s the 20,000 trees planted, 10,000 people per day being fed by Siddhi’s food initiative during Covid or over 4000 families who received Siddhi’s help in women’s health and education with a volunteer strength of about 400-500 volunteers. The impact that Siddhi is able to achieve organically, has been inspiring. I will try my best to help Siddhi in continuing to bridge the gaps in several areas like education, jobs and sanitation through effective corporate lobbying and strategy. As a Founder and Investor, I have advised several start-ups and businesses regarding funding and advising for-profit social impact scale-ups and I look forward to bring that experience to bear for Siddhi in scaling up,”she said.

In her current corporate role, Sireesha is Vice President, Sales at Virtusa and Global Segment head for the largest Banking, financial services(BFS)account. In the past, Sireesha has managed a p&l responsibility for a $180 Million business for Tech Mahindra towards a 3-year business CAGR of 120% and was also recognised for her efforts in becoming the youngest female VP in the company.

In the past, she was working for companies like Wipro, IBM and Tech Mahindra. As an entrepreneur for over the last 5 years, Sireesha has successfully grown her own fintech investment advisory business, managed an early-stage Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Regulated Venture capital (VC) fund and launched an AI driven investment matchmaking platform for corporates and start-ups. In the not for profit sector, Sireesha has advised early stage social impact founders, is a member of MIT Climate Co-Lab and Grameen Foundation volunteer.

She has held board seats and advised many start-ups on product, sales and growth strategies in high growth verticals like Financial Services (Fintech),Media, Health-tech, Space Tech and Social Impact Sireesha attributes her success to a balanced strategy and execution while staying customer focused.She is also on advisory boards of organisations working in the India-UK corridor like Bridge India and Technoplat. Her career accomplishments were recognized by India Gazette London magazine listing her as top 100 people to know in the India-UK Corridor 2018.

Sireesha is a graduate in Physics and Computer Science, and attended executive leadership programmes at XLRI Jamshedpur and Harvard Business School. She lives in London with her seven-year-old son, and enjoys playing chess, golf and song writing in her free time.