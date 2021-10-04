Shakhawat Hossain Maruf penned a new song for Syed Abdul Hadi

Shakhawat Hossain Maruf, a renowned lyricist & composer of Bangladesh penned a new song for Syed Abdul Hadi, a legendary singer of Bangladesh. The song was composed by Yousuf Ahmed Khan.

Syed Abdul Hadi, one of the living legends of the country’s music industry, has lent his voice to a song titled ‘Eto Boro Hoshne Khoka’.

The song will be released on the YouTube channel of Dhruba Music Station, a renowned label company in Bangladesh. The recording of the song has already been completed at the studio of Channel I.

“This is one of my heartiest songs. The song was written about parents feeling for their children from a different angle.” the lyricist Shakhawat Hossain Maruf said.

Talking about the song, Abdul Hadi said, “Shakhawat Hossain Maruf has written beautiful lyrics. On the other hand, Yousuf, one of the talented artists at this time, has done a wonderful job. It’s a different type of song. I have tried to give my voice to the song with utmost care. I hope the audience will enjoy the song.”

On the other hand, Yousuf said, “It is a big achievement for me that Hadi sir has lent his voice to my composition. I am so grateful to Hadi sir. He has given his voice to the song with great care. I believe the song will be admired by the audience.”

Syed Abdul Hadi is one of the prominent singers of the country. He won the Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer five times for the films Golapi Ekhon Traine (1979), Sundori (1979), Koshai (1980), Goriber Bou (1990), and Khoma (1992). He is the recipient of Ekushey Padak in 2000.

