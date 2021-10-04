Adani Vidya Mandir students bring learnings from Bapu’s life to city airport

Gandhi Jayanti each year holds a special significance for Ahmedabad – where Bapu resided after returning from South Africa. The city has witnessed his great contributions for India’s freedom struggle and is home to the Sabarmati Ashram. On the occasion of his 152nd birth anniversary, 32 students of standard VIII to XI of Adani Vidya Mandir, Ahmedabad (AVMA) enacted the life and values of Mahatma Gandhi at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel domestic airport by performing a flash mob. Adani Vidya Mandir is a flagship school of Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Adani Group.

Titled “Saluting the Mahatma”, the AVMA students’ performance aimed to pay tributes to the Father of our nation who led the fight for independence through non-violence. It was a humble attempt to commemorate his life and remember his values by taking the artistic route. The unique celebration was replete with music, dance and creativity. It was a medium to not only inspire the students but also the passengers at the airport, prompting them to reflect and relive on Gandhian principles.

Hon’ble trustee of AVMA Smt Shilin Adani wishes that the students understand and take pride in India’s rich history and culture. “It was Bapu’s love for his motherland and his people that made him fight for freedom and battle caste discrimination. He promoted non-violence, Satyagraha, cleanliness, and the Swadeshi movement, amongst many other things. We believe that there is no better way to learn than through actions and creative expressions,” she said.

In this flash mob, the entire Ahmedabad airport team extended all out support and efforts to make it memorable.

Adani Vidya Mandir schools create a secure and stimulating learning environment for underserved students who need support to pursue and continue their studies. They provide cost-free, high-quality education to meritorious students from economically weaker sections of the society. Currently present in 4 locations – Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Bhadreshwar (Gujarat), Surguja (Chhattisgarh) and Krishnapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) – the schools also provide complementary support in the form of daily nutritious meals, books, transportation facilities and uniforms to all students. Started in 2008 with 134 students, today more than 2,400 students are a part of the Adani Vidya Mandir schools.

About Adani Foundation

Established in 1996, Adani Foundation today has widespread operations in 18 states that include 2410 villages and towns across the country with a team of professionals who work with an approach that embodies innovation, people participation and collaboration.

Touching the lives of more than 3.67 million people and passionately working towards creating social capital with focus on four core areas – Education, Community Health, Sustainable Livelihood Development and Infrastructure Development, Adani Foundation acts towards inclusive growth and sustainable development of the rural and urban communities, in turn contributing towards nation-building.

