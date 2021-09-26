Hong Kong – Residents in Eastern District and Ma On Shan participate in COVID-19 vaccination events (with photos)

Residents in Eastern District and Ma On Shan participate in COVID-19 vaccination events (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Secretary for the Civil Service, Mr Patrick Nip, attended COVID-19 vaccination events in Eastern District and Ma On Shan today (September 26). He appealed to members of the public, in particular the elderly, to seize the opportunity to get vaccinated before the winter influenza season arrives and encourage family members and friends who are not yet vaccinated to receive vaccination as early as possible.



Around 140 people attended the vaccination event at Hong Kong Central Library. After a health talk, the participants could choose to receive Sinovac vaccination at the Community Vaccination Centre (CVC) at Hong Kong Central Library or BioNTech vaccination at the CVC at Sai Wan Ho Sports Centre. The event was co-organised by the Eastern District Office, the Eastern and Wan Chai District Social Welfare Office and various organisations.



Meanwhile, the Government’s outreach vaccination team provided the BioNTech vaccination service to about 65 residents of a private housing estate in Ma On Shan. This is the first time that the property management company of a housing estate has taken the lead to gather residents who want to receive COVID-19 vaccination to participate in outreach vaccination.



“To take care of ourselves and our family members, we all have to understand the importance and urgency of receiving COVID-19 vaccination. In the face of the continued severe global pandemic situation and challenges posed by mutant strains, we must make concerted efforts and do our best to increase the vaccination rate. Basically, persons who are suitable for vaccination should get vaccinated. Both COVID-19 vaccines available in Hong Kong are safe and highly effective in protecting against severe disease and death from COVID-19 infection,” Mr Nip said.



All eligible persons who want to receive COVID-19 vaccination can collect same-day tickets from 21 CVCs under the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme so that they can get vaccinated without prior booking.



The Scientific Committee on Vaccine Preventable Diseases and the Scientific Committee on Emerging and Zoonotic Diseases under the Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health recommend that elderly persons should receive COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible, as long as they are not suffering from acute illnesses. All elderly persons who have previously received influenza vaccines can safely receive COVID-19 vaccines.



For information about the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, please visit the designated website: www.covidvaccine.gov.hk.

