Hong Kong – LegCo congratulates Hong Kong athletes on achieving excellent results at National Games

LegCo congratulates Hong Kong athletes on achieving excellent results at National Games



The following is issued on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Delegation (the HKSAR Delegation) to the 14th National Games of the People’s Republic of China (the National Games) today (September 26) has successfully completed all the events it participated in. The President of the Legislative Council, Mr Andrew Leung, on behalf of all Members, congratulates the HKSAR Delegation on its triumph with two gold and five bronze medals.

The HKSAR Delegation sent over 100 athletes to participate in the 14th National Games. Mr Leung said, “Held every four years, the National Games is the highest-level multi-sports event in our country. It also provides an opportunity for many athletes to make their debut at this major sports event. In the face of competition from all elites in the sports sector of our country, Hong Kong athletes went full steam ahead fearlessly and got good results. No matter they win or not, it is encouraging to see that each athlete has enjoyed the competition while showcasing the accomplishments of their rigorous training.”

Mr Leung also paid tribute to the training and support teams of all athletes, and thanked them for their dedication. With the valuable experience gained in the National Games, he hoped that the athletes would achieve even more remarkable results in the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou next year. For the Hong Kong athletes who were unable to participate in the National Games due to injuries, Mr Leung wishes them a speedy recovery and the best of luck in reaching their next goals.

Mr Leung continued, “In the past few months, some athletes had been participating in various competitions immediately after the Tokyo Olympics. This has posed a huge challenge for their physical recovery, but all of them could still give their best in each and every competition. Their indomitable spirit has stimulated us with positivity.”

Mr Leung said, “Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao will co-host the 15th National Games in 2025. This precious opportunity given by the Central Authorities will not only enhance sports development in Hong Kong and strengthen social cohesion, it will also foster the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao co-operation on all fronts with far-reaching significance. It is believed that all sectors in the community will give unreserved support to this important sporting event.”