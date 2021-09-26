Hong Kong – Meeting held on Mainland and Hong Kong anti-epidemic work

Meeting held on Mainland and Hong Kong anti-epidemic work *********************************************************



A meeting on the anti-epidemic work of the Mainland and Hong Kong was held today (September 26) in Shenzhen. The meeting was hosted by Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council (HKMAO), Mr Huang Liuquan. The Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr John Lee, led representatives of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to attend the meeting and had detailed exchanges with Mainland representatives on the strategies to prevent and fight the virus and studying the resumption of quarantine-free travel between the Mainland and Hong Kong in a gradual and orderly manner.

Mr Huang said at the meeting that the Central Government attaches great importance to the request by the Chief Executive, Mrs Carrie Lam, on resumption of quarantine-free travel with the Mainland, the HKMAO thus organised today’s meeting with other relevant offices.



Mr Lee expressed gratitude to the Central Government for its support and care towards the HKSAR’s efforts in preventing and fighting the virus, and for offering vital assistance on many occasions. He also thanked the HKMAO for arranging the meeting within a short period of time, enabling officials and experts from the HKSAR to meet directly and exchange professional views with experts from the National Health Commission and others.

In the meeting, representatives introduced the epidemic situation, anti-epidemic strategies and policy measures in the Mainland and Hong Kong. Mainland experts agreed with Hong Kong’s determination in fighting the epidemic and reaffirmed the city’s present situation of “zero local infection”.

The two sides explored in detail matters and factors of consideration relating to the resumption of quarantine-free travel in a gradual and orderly manner. Experts of both sides candidly exchanged views on and examined the possible risks after resumption of quarantine-free travel. Mr Lee expressed Hong Kong people’s eagerness for resumption of quarantine-free travel, and the close correlation of resuming quarantine-free travel with the economy and people’s livelihood. The two sides discussed earnestly, provided relevant information and built a solid foundation for creating favourable conditions to take forward the resumption of quarantine-free travel. The two sides will further study the details and strive to hold a second meeting as soon as possible.

The meeting was hosted by Deputy Director of the HKMAO, Mr Huang Liuquan. Mainland experts were led by Deputy Director of the National Health Commission’s Disease Prevention and Control Bureau Mr Wu Liangyou. Mainland representatives who attended the meeting included representatives from the National Health Commission, Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR, the People’s Government of Guangdong Province, the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government, and others.

HKSAR representatives who attended the meeting were led by the Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr John Lee. Members included the Secretary for Food and Health, Professor Sophia Chan; the Secretary for Innovation and Technology, Mr Alfred Sit; the Director of the Chief Executive’s Office, Mr Chan Kwok-ki; the Stanley Ho Professor of Respiratory Medicine of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Professor David Hui, and representatives from relevant bureaux and departments.