Virtual CFO Services Introduced by Whiz Consulting

So, what is the solution to this? Virtual CFO is a new concept and has been adopted by many businesses across the globe. One can get access to an experienced financial professional at a fraction of the cost of a full-time CFO. And since it is virtual, one can hire someone from a country rich in knowledge, skills & resources at a lower cost.

“After carefully analysing the need of our clients and the overall market, we at Whiz Consulting have introduced Virtual CFO services. Whiz Consulting is an outsourced Accounting and Bookkeeping service provider in Australia, and we provide new-age services like virtual accountants, taxation, advisory, payroll services. We understand that one can be a competent businessperson, but one could lack financial acumen. However, finance plays a crucial role in any business. One must make strategic financial decisions to achieve growth for its business” said a senior executive at Whiz Consulting.

Technology has made conducting business simple. From virtual accountants to virtual CFOs, the world of finance is also evolving constantly with the help of technology. One who takes full advantage of such advancement will always be two steps ahead of the competition.

Financial success is not something that comes out of sheer luck. It is a time-consuming and meticulously planned process that is then executed with attention to detail. Whether one wants to expand, set a financial system in place, audit existing financial health, conduct financial strategic planning, leading the finance team or presenting the business idea to help secure funding, a CFO can help business owners in so many ways.

Virtual CFO also reduces the headache of recruitment. For a traditional CFO, one must be either a finance expert or have a recruitment team to hire the right candidate. However, a virtual CFO is highly cost-effective as compared to hiring a full-time CFO. With a virtual CFO service, one must access highly experienced and qualified individuals. Additionally, when opting for a virtual CFO from outsourcing partners, one gets access to numerous experienced individuals in diverse industry verticals. Given that virtual CFO serves clients across the globe, we could be of great help to the business owner who plans to expand its business in different geographical locations.

Our idea is to provide a service that could help businesses bridge the funds’ gap and strategically grow businesses while experts carefully handle all the duties of a traditional CFO. We have been providing accounting services for over a decade now, and we have the required knowledge and resources to help elevate one’s business finance. Furthermore, we provide services to all businesses irrespective of business industry type or size. Our Virtual CFO services are unlike any other service we have provided before, and we are happy that we will be able to proactively help our clients set a system that will enable them to achieve their financial goals, added the representative of Whiz Consulting.

About Whiz Consulting



Whiz Consulting provides outsourced bookkeeping and accounting services for all types of businesses. It provides its services in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Queensland, and other parts of Australia. Their professionals are experts in over 20 different accounting software. Whiz Consulting maintains accuracy in accounting records with professionals working diligently for clients helping streamline their accounting process.

