Hong Kong – SHA congratulates Lee Sze-wing on winning National Games gold medal

SHA congratulates Lee Sze-wing on winning National Games gold medal *******************************************************************



The Secretary for Home Affairs, Mr Caspar Tsui, today (September 26) warmly congratulated cyclist Lee Sze-wing for winning a gold medal for Hong Kong in Women’s Individual (Road Cycling) event at the 14th National Games of the People’s Republic of China held in Shaanxi Province.

Mr Tsui said, “Lee Sze-wing gave full play to her skills in the competition. We are thrilled that she won a gold medal for Hong Kong. I would like to thank the coaches, staff and family who have given their support to the athlete.”