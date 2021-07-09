Want a Covid I Do-Over? Plan a Wedding in 30 Days

EVENTFULLY YOURS DFW WEDDING VENUE

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – July 6, 2021 – PRLog — It’s been estimated that Covid-19 is responsible for postponing over 47% of the weddings that were due to take place in 2020. While some couples opted to have a smaller micro-wedding, others decided to get hitched and host their reception at a later date. Now that restrictions across the US are beginning to lift, you may be wondering how to plan your wedding in 30 days. It’s Never Too Late for a Reception Regardless of whether you tied the knot in April 2020 or just last month, it’s never too late to host your wedding reception. And it’s never too late to start planning it either. If you’re planning your wedding with tight time constraints, there are a few tips to get you down the aisle (again!) quickly and easily.

(1) Decide How to Share Your Wedding Story If those attending your reception weren’t there to see you get married in person, you may want to share your wedding story. Consider showing your wedding video, or putting together a slideshow of your I Dos. This is a great way to segue into the first dance. Use a Wedding Planner Using a wedding planner for your reception will offload a lot of the little details, allowing you to focus on your big day. Your planner will help coordinate your caterers and photographers, while making sure your makeup artist arrives to your room on time. Often they will have a list of preferred vendors, which may offer discounts to your planner that would not be otherwise available to you. If you think you can handle the planning yourself, consider a day-of coordinator to give a little extra help on the day of.

(2) Skip the Invitations If you’re only giving a month’s notice for your reception, you may want to skip the paper invites and go digital instead. You can skip the extra expense, and make sure everyone receives their invite in a timely fashion. Some wedding invitation sites even allow your guests to digitally RSVP, direct them to your registry, and give hotel options in the area.

(3) Select a Turn Key Venue Pick a wedding venue that has inclusive services so that you don’t need to contact multiple vendors. You have limited time to bring your dream wedding together, so picking a venue that takes care of renting you everything from photo booths to centerpieces will save you a lot of heartache and stress.

