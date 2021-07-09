Katrina Léonce Awarded America’s Best Real Estate Professional by Real Trends + Tom Ferry

ATLANTA – July 6, 2021 – PRLog — REAL Trends, the Trusted Source in residential brokerage, and Tom Ferry International, a top coaching and training company, released the 2021 REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list. Katrina Léonce of Katrina Sells Georgia, was named among this prestigious list and holds the ranking of number 146 in Georgia on America’s Best Real Estate Professionals nationwide list.

This is REAL Trends’ ninth year producing the ranking with the most productive agents and teams by state based on closed transaction sides and closed volume. America’s Best Real Estate Professionals honors America’s finest real estate agents ranked among the top 1.5% of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the United States.

In 2021, Leonce was named to Keller Williams top 100 list of agents in the Southeast Region out of 14,000 agents and came in at #56 spot for the region and #32 in the state. This top honor was based on sales volume, and was especially impressive during the pandemic. Leonce also tapped into the Top 100 list for the Heart of Atlanta Group Realtors out of 1200 agents, and the #1 solo agent in Keller Williams West Cobb. Katrina Léonce holds memberships as a Keller Williams Luxury Home International Realtor, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, Certified Senior Real Estate Specialist, Atlanta Board of Realtors Top Producer, Atlanta Board of Realtors Top 5%, Cobb County Multi Million Dollar Club, National Association of Realtors, Cobb County Association of Realtors, Susan G. Komen Survivor Speaker and now holds the ranking of number 146 on America’s Best Real Estate Professionals nationwide list.

“Making the America’s Best list is a major milestone in my career,” states Léonce. “Last year’s real estate market had its challenges, especially during the period where realtors were labeled non essential workers and not able to show homes. During the down time I shifted my technology platforms to accommodate virtual tours, created 3-D imaging for my upcoming listings and continued to follow the science with measures to keep our clients safe when we were able to begin showings. I attribute a portion of my success to the care calls I made to my sphere and clients during this time to see if there was any assistance I could offer, be a listening ear and just checking in to make sure the people I cared about were okay. Those care calls turned into a substantial amount of business, although it was not my intent. So it is an incredible blessing to be ranked in the top 1.5% of agents in the US despite the challenges.”

In this ever changing market Leonce continues to make the adjustments needed to meet the needs of her buyers and sellers. This client care has awarded her 5 star reviews across all real estate platforms, countless client referrals and the self satisfaction she gains from holistically approaching her client’s real estate needs.

America’s Best List https://www.realtrends.com/ americas-best/ .