Uncover the Facts Behind the Secret of the Imminent Destructive War

Genre: Documentary, National Security

Target Audience: All ages of the general population in America and the world.

About the Author

Simona Pipko was born in Moscow, USSR. A graduate of the Leningrad Law School, she practiced law as a defense attorney for twenty-five years in the capital of Estonia, Tallinn. Leaving behind her Communist husband, she immigrated to the United States with her two children in 1981.

While living in New York City and teaching at the New School for Social Research and New York University, she wrote a series of articles for various publications, including The International Lawyer ABA, Law, and National Security Intelligence Report. She is also an Alumni of the George Kennan Institute for Advanced Russian Studies.

Simona Pipko is the author of six books and over 100 articles published in the United States. Since 2010 she has been engaged in writing a series of articles under the general title: Soviet Socialism in the Twenty-first Century. The series is published by Red County South, www.redcounty.com/south/florida/sarasota under the name of Vera Berg, in the rubric of Colony Rabble.



Other information at https://drrichswier.com/author/spipko/ the articles written by Simona Pipko 2010-2021 Soviet Fascism in the 21st Century.

