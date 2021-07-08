Living Alone Doesn’t Mean You Are Lonely

How to Be Alone Without Feeling Lonely, is a unique take on self-help reference. It provides everything you need in coping up situations such as dealing with depression, feeling sick and domestic violence when living alone.

This guide teaches workarounds, remedies and will help you formulate a roadmap solution for each scenario that is applicable to your advantage. It features self-help questionnaires to help focus on what needs to work on. The topics here are based on common struggles and can be applied if needed, it also helps enhance the readers daily decisions to achieve a certain goal or achievement.

The book also contains charts that will let you monitor your progress. Its worth noting the book also features a self-evaluation section that enables readers to take notes and thoughts on the topic which helps reflect themselves, it also guides readers and assists them in the actions they need to take, a must in every self-help book. Poetry is also featured in the book which will help you motivate mentally and spiritually. Inspired by the author herself with Langston Hughes, Virginia Satir, and others.

Dr. Ida Greene gives the readers a sense of comfort and encouragement which sets apart among self-help references that should a standard.

If youre looking for an awesome reference that inspires, motivates, and heals. How to Be Alone Without Feeling Lonely should be on your radar. Own a copy today!

Book is available at https://www.amazon.com/Understanding-Relationships-How-toImprove-them/dp/1881165264/

How to Be Alone Without Feeling Lonely

About the Author

Dr. Ida Greene is a professional Speaker, Intuitive Relationship Coach, and best selling author of 22 books. You can have a Complimentary Breakthrough Session to see how Dr. Ida can support you at www.calendly.com/dridagreene/30min.