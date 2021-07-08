Denali Partners with Amazon and Providence to Get Oxygen and Vaccines to Employees and Hospitals in India

Denali Advanced Integration, a family-owned, privately held global leader in enterprise IT solutions, is teaming with Amazon and Providence Health Systems in using their business expertise to bring oxygen and vaccines to communities and employees in need in India.

Denali joined Providence earlier this spring in raising $250,000 to provide vaccines and oxygen concentration machines to hospitals and elder care facilities in desperate need throughout India. India Press Release.

India remains in COVID’s grip. The country has suffered more than 30 million cases and 400,000 deaths.

Health officials in India are urging authorities to step up preparations against a possible third wave of coronavirus infections. Only 3.5 percent of India residents are fully vaccinated, compared with 45 percent in the United States.

Denali and Providence delivered 15 oxygen concentrators to 5 charitable trusts and hospitals located in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Thane. As leaders in the enterprise IT industry with expertise in global supply-chain logistics, Denali has the exceptional capability to deliver support to places where it is needed most.

The Denali India team leveraged Amazon India vaccination centers in Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. These centers, set up by Amazon to vaccinate employees, were also made available to Denali employees and their families. Denali and Providence also have provided 10 oxygenators for their own employees and their families.

This facilitation of vaccinations is in tandem with local state government vaccination drives, providing additional options for Denali and Amazon employees seeking the vaccine. Denali’s CEO, Majdi Daher reinforced, “Providing multiple opportunities to our employees and their families to have access to critical life protecting resources is a priority. We are grateful for our partnership with Amazon India and Providence India that allowed us to take care of our Denali family and local communities in India.”

Denali, with its partners Amazon and Providence, are leading the way forward and continue to identify opportunities to step-in and use their shared resources to provide lifesaving vaccines, equipment, and care to India and other locales as needs arise.

About Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and best of breed technologies to help guide our clients through the most complex IT challenges. Denali was founded by the Daher family in 1992 in Redmond, Washington and has since grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology with offices, distribution centers and headquarters throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia. Denali provides people, process and technology that helps customers attain and sustain outstanding business outcomes. The company has received several awards from its partners for innovation and outstanding Customer First service. www.denaliai.com

Follow Denali Advanced Integration: LinkedIn, Facebook.

2021 Denali Advanced Integration. All rights reserved.

Contact: Corby Casler

Denali Advanced Integration

ccasler@denaliai.com

206-474-6388