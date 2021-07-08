Whats-OUT! App Revolutionizes Mobile Marketing in the DMV

The Whats-OUT! mobile app, proximity marketing and customer loyalty platform provide revolutionary, new ways for local business to reach and connect with customers on their mobile phones. Through a powerful combination of QR codes, geofences and location intelligence, merchants, service providers and professional organizations in the District of Columbia, Southern Maryland and Northern Virginia, commonly known as “The DMV,” are able to market directly to mobile customers.

“We are thrilled to make the all-in-one, Whats-OUT! mobile application and self-service platform offering convenient for qualified businesses, mixed use developments and communities of interest throughout the DMV,” stated Scott Feder, Managing Partner of Whats-OUT Digital, an affiliate of Qualify LLC.

“Available for download in Google Play and the Apple App store, DC area businesses use Whats-OUT! to create a mini mobile app, to add geofence campaigns and to send push notifications to connect and engage with customers immediately,” added Feder.

Whats-OUT! app users who download the Whats-OUT! app can search for and locate deals nearby, scan QR codes, activate loyalty cards to earn points and rewards, check-in and get alerts from their favorite locations.

Businesses in the DMV can get started by signing up for the free plan from What’s-OUT! Digital. Visit https://whats-out-digital.com/register to register a business and gain access to the Whats-OUT! Mobile marketing platform.

About Whats-OUT!

Whats-OUT! enables businesses to connect and engage with customers through the Whats-OUT! mobile app, proximity marketing, and digital loyalty programs. The Whats-OUT! self service solutions encompass QR Codes for each business location, products/services pages, geo-fences for location-based digital marketing campaigns, customer registration, check-ins and dashboard analytics.

About Qualify LLC

Qualify LLC is a digital marketing agency and authorized Whats-OUT reseller doing business as Whats-OUT Digital in Greater Washington, DC.