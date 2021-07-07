Tony Zorc has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

COLUMBIA, MD, July 07, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Tony Zorc has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

As the founder and chief executive officer of Accounting Seed, Mr. Zorc established his successful business in 2008 after more than 20 years as a certified public accountant, corporate finance lead and IT Solution Architect. While working as a solutions architect for ERP systems for SSI Consulting, he realized that traditional accounting systems were siloed and inflexible. He believes a successful accounting technology solution should talk seamlessly to all of a company’s front office and operation data. It should also be a flexible toolset that will organizations you to build data structures, features and automations to their exact, unique needs. Over the past decade, Accounting Seed has notably seen substantial growth with over 1,000 customers and 14,000 users.

Mr. Zorc’s background in accounting began in 1996 as a staff auditor for BDO Seidman LLP, where he worked closely with public and private manufacturers, distributors and financial institutions. He then briefly served on behalf of Amway Capital Group as a division controller before working for Herman Miller as an international financial manager overseeing the European, Middle East and Asian regions. Ultimately, Mr. Zorc returned to the U.S., settled in Maryland, and was quickly acquired as a controller for Accelera Romar in 2003.

As a recognized iconoclast, Mr. Zorc published his first book in March 2021 in partnership with Forbes Books, titled “Iconoclasm: A Survival Guide in the Post-Pandemic Economy.” The Amazon Best Selling book outlines a Challenge, Design, Execute formula for personal achievement in not only business, but all areas of life. Mr. Zorc is also a member of the Young Presidents Organization and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Mr. Zorc holds a Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Hope College since 1996. He is notably a certified public accountant through the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants. The recipient of several Badges from Chief Crown, Mr. Zorc also received various software reviews. Additionally, Inc. 5000 listed Accounting Seed as a Top-Rated Business for the year of 2020 to 2021.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.