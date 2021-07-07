Cynthia Best-Goring Recognized by Marquis Who’s Who for Excellence in Education

GLENN DALE, MD, July 07, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Cynthia Best-Goring has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Washington Adventist University, formerly known as Columbia Union College, Ms. Best-Goring earned a Master of Education in elementary education from the University of Maryland, followed by a Master of Education in reading from the same university six years later. During this period, she simultaneously began her career in education at Cherokee Lane Elementary School, where she effectively taught first, second and combination first and second grades from 1972 until 1983. She was chosen by Prince George’s County Public Schools to be videotaped demonstrating effective, SL/RD small group instruction with her students; a videotape which became a teaching/learning showcase tool for county-wide teacher/administrator implementation. Ms. Best-Goring subsequently thrived as a reading specialist at Bladensburg Elementary School for the following seven years: providing staff development in reading theory, research-based strategies, and program implementation; conducting classroom demonstration lessons, and accomplishing by the end of the first two years the percentage increase of exiting sixth grade students reading on and/or above grade level from 35% to 85%.

From 1990 until 1992, Ms. Best-Goring was called to join the Area Office of Administration and charged with the responsibility of overseeing 11 different schools where she excelled as a mentor for first and second-year teachers while helping principals in multi-faceted ways to grow as effective leaders of learners. Throughout the following fifteen years, she flourished as the principal for a number of elementary schools in two counties (Prince George’s and Montgomery): Berkshire Elementary School where consistent implementation of effective feedback to teachers/students increased student learning/achievement; Adelphi Elementary school where cohesive implementation, as a change agent, the ATLAS Comprehensive School Reform Design Model for Authentic Teaching Learning, Assessment Success for All Students, increased student achievement scores in reading and math, thus terminating Adelphi’s “Triple Joint Planning” status with the state of Maryland; East Silver Spring Elementary School where building highly effective professional learning communities and the effective use of data analysis for student achievement resulted in Maryland State nomination as a Model Title One school. In 2006, Ms. Best-Goring was appointed as the principal of Oxon Hill Elementary School, where she engendered tremendous success for over a decade before retiring in 2018. Three of the many noteworthy accomplishments include being: (1) Selected for school site visit by the College Board Diagnostic team in 3/2011 with the commendations “It is clear that data is in use everywhere. A positive culture of learning is evident throughout the school.” (2) Selected as the Elementary School for Broward County, Florida site visit to observe the Coaching/Supervisory Process (Principal/Instructional Director, Instructional Director/Associate Superintendent) in operation during the Learning Walk/Debriefing Sessions. (3) Nominated by staff, students, parents, area office and community in three of her schools for the Washington Post Distinguished Educator Leadership Award (Adelphi ES, East Silver Spring ES and Oxon Hill ES).

Ms. Best-Goring remains actively involved in education as a principal for Principals on Leave, which supplies acting principals on-site when a school’s sitting principal is away for an extended period of time. She is particularly proud of her God-given talents for building strong collaborative school/community cultures that ensure successful academic student achievement, well-being, safety and the surround knowledge that regardless of one’s stakeholder’s position in life, all are gifted, valued and respected.

