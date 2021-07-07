Marcus & Mack’s Young Entrepreneur Nomination

INDIANA, PA, July 07, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — At Marcus & Mack, we want to celebrate the unstoppable entrepreneurs whose unbounded ambitions have fostered new business ideas that have made our world a better place. Being an entrepreneur takes ambition, grit, and persistence. A true entrepreneur is someone who delivers innovation, growth, and offers something that truly transforms our world.

The COVID-19 Pandemic has only made it harder to take that first step into the business world. That is why we decided to offer our very first Young Entrepreneur Nomination! For this nomination, we asked individuals to nominate someone that they believe is a determined, intelligent, and hard-working entrepreneur.

Our first ever Young Entrepreneur Nomination goes to 16-year-old Grace Preston and her business Grace’s Graphic Design. Grace has been an entrepreneur since she was eight years old. For the past eight years she has donated over $14,000 to animal charities. Last year she became more interested in digital art and started making designs for shirts, water bottles, mugs, and more.

As Grace’s Graphic Design, she continues to use a portion of her proceeds to benefit animal charities, such as sponsoring transports of rescued animals through organizations like Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team. She plans to attend college and major in graphic design and also business administration, and hopefully continue to expand her business in the future.

We believe that Grace embodies the entrepreneurial spirit. Her contributions to charities throughout the years, and even as a young child, show the passion she has for making a difference and helping others. We are incredibly honored to have Grace win our first Young Entrepreneur Nomination.

More about Marcus & Mack

With over 100 years of combined legal experience, the dedicated attorneys at Marcus & Mack understand the importance of community. By serving many communities in Pennsylvania, the personal injury lawyers at Marcus & Mack have had the pleasure to work with and get to know many kind people through their work. In the spirit of community, the team at Marcus & Mack is constantly looking for opportunities to work with or donate to dedicated organizations trying to better our community.