James O. Chipman Celebrates a Successful Career as an Author

Utilizing his fifty years of research, Mr. Chipman authored the book “The Murder Trial of JFK” in 2020. In his book, he conducts a deep examination into the events associated with President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963. From the United States government’s deceptions about the Vietnam War to the various conspiracy theories perpetuated by the media and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mr. Chipman leaves no stone unturned while uncovering the truth behind the death of JFK.

Prior to his career as an author and a historian, Mr. Chipman began his career as a postal inspector for the United States Post Office. Following six years of employment, he excelled as a key player with the Kmart Corporation for nearly 14 years. He then established his own company called Retail Consulting Associates. In this role, Mr. Chipman traveled across the country in an effort to conduct seminars for a multitude of businesses. For nearly 30 years thereafter, he found success as an archivist for the Colorado State Archives.

Mr. Chipman obtained a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in history from the University of Utah in 1967 and 1969 respectively. He also served in the Marine Corps Reserve from 1960 to 1966.

Looking toward the future, Mr. Chipman aims to enjoy his retirement and reap the benefits of his successful book. Following up on Oliver Stone, who directed the American epic political thriller film “JFK” in 1991, he plans to adapt the book into a screenplay. Serving as a sequel to Stone’s “JFK,” Mr. Chipman’s book will provide a more in-depth scrutiny of the events depicted in the first film.

