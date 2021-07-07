NewAge(R) Industries-AdvantaPure(R) Begins Another Expansion Project at Its Pennsylvania Headquarters; Erecting Additional Clean Rooms to Manufacture TPE Products

The expansion is an extension of a project completed in 2018. NewAge renovated existing warehouse space, built several ISO Class 7 and 8 clean rooms, and shifted its platinum-cured silicone manufacturing processes to the new area. The move resulted in an improved workflow and more square footage for production, assembly, packaging, quality inspections, and inventory.

We predicted that the expansion we did a few years ago would be all the space wed need for many years, since it involved over forty-thousand square feet, said Ken Baker, CEO. But no one anticipated the pandemic. Business is robust, and we need more production and assembly rooms.

Orders for NewAge Industries-AdvantaPure products increased substantially over the past year. The companys involvement with Operation Warp Speed (OWS), a U.S. government program initiated to accelerate the development, manufacture, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, requires that orders from companies for OWS-related projects take precedence over other orders for similar products.

Baker added, Operation Warp Speed has changed things considerably. Were hiring, were improving our processes, and were renovating another building that we purchased last year. The additional clean rooms at our headquarters will help us get more, much-needed product out the door and on the way to our biopharm and pharmaceutical customers.

The new rooms will be used primarily for the molding and assembly of AdvantaFlex products. BioClosure(R) container closures, molded tubing connections and assemblies, and tubing sets with various filters, fittings, bottles, and bags will be manufactured in the renovated space. The project is expected to be completed during the third quarter of this year.

Like the earlier expansion at the companys headquarters, this new venture has been designed, and is being constructed, by AES Clean Technology of Montgomeryville, Pa. The anticipated cost of the plan is $2 million. NewAge invested $10 million in the 2018 expansion.

Learn more about the products to be manufactured in the renovated space on AdvantaPures website at http://www.advantapure.com/advantaflex.htm. See NewAges expansion progress page for updates on both the Southampton and Warrington renovations at http://www.newageindustries.com/expansion.asp, or contact the Fluid Transfer Specialists(R) at NewAge Industries for more information. Phone NewAge at 800-506-3924 or 215-526-2300; e-mail: info ( @ ) newageindustries dot com; fax 800-837-1856 or 215-526-2190; or contact the company at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966 dot

About NewAge Industries



In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill, Certified B Corporation(TM) committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.

The AdvantaPure division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, AdvantaFlex TPE tubing, BioClosure container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage, and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored, and shipped using methods that ensure product purity. Automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAges Verigenics(R) division. BrewSavor(R) by NewAge Industries provides tubing and hose for craft beer, homebrew, and beverage dispensing applications.

AdvantaFlex(R), BioClosure(R), BrewSavor(R), NewAge(R), NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R), Verigenics(R), and Fluid Transfer Specialists(R) are registered trademarks of NewAge(R) Industries, Inc.

###