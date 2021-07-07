Young Entrepreneur Anonto Hasan Rajan is already a Verified Musical Artist from Bangladesh

He received the official artist channel verification on YouTube in June 2021 and recently he also received the Artist Verify badge from Spotify. His official artist channel named Anonto Hasan Rajan has also verified in June 2021.

He started his musical and digital marketing career in 2021 with an album title Come Back from renowned audio and digital marketing company Anonto Hasan Rajan  & An Records.

Ive worked with a lot of production houses but now its time to work on my own YouTube channel, he said.

YouTube has given me official artist verification; how many do I get? From now on, I will distribute all my songs from my own verified YouTube channel Anonto Hasan Rajan and also assign my songs on all other international platforms involving Spotify, iTunes, Apple, Amazon, Tidal, Deezer. And in the future, I think everyone will publish their songs in this way, I started from now on. And now the countrys epidemic situation, it is not possible to work outside the home. If you want to work in a production company, you have to go there. So I think at this time YouTube, Spotify and iTunes and all the streaming apps are the best media to publish songs at home.

Lastly, many thanks to TikTok, YouTube and Spotify for verifying me as an artist to take my music live one step further. Everyone will pray for me so that I can stay healthy and give you more good songs. There was a lot of love and blessing.

