Georgia (Gloria) Craker-Tate Celebrates a Successful Career of Healing Others

SALT LATE CITY, UT, July 07, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Georgia (Gloria) Craker-Tate has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

As an expert in Theta healing, intuitive anatomy, kinesiology, aromatherapy, as well as Reiki and raindrop therapy, Ms. Craker-Tate spiritually connects with each of her clients in order to positively influence their lives. For nearly 30 years, she has excelled as the owner of Somewhere in Time Beauty and Health. Certified by the ThetaHealing Institute of Knowledge and as a Reiki master, she has found additional success as the owner of New Life Energy LLC since 2017. From 2005 until 2007, Ms. Craker-Tate established herself as an implantation specialist with Omnicell Inc.

Ms. Craker-Tate is proud to have been chosen by God and granted with a gift to heal others. Applying the Theta healing technique, she allows her clients to attain complete emotional, spiritual and physical healing. Moreover, she helps each client to overcome anything that may block them from living their best lives, including anxiety, depression, migraines, addictions, post-traumatic stress disorder, lack of self-love and physical or emotional trauma. As a Reiki master, Ms. Craker-Tate addresses both the chronic and acute conditions of each client by gently and powerfully promoting balance among all the body’s systems and normal regenerative processes of the mind.

In addition to her professional career, Ms. Craker-Tate served as a patrol commander and a board examiner with the U.S. Coast Guard for nearly 25 years. As a professionally trained ballroom dancer and board member of the Utah Opera Guild, she is also committed to the performing arts. Ms. Craker-Tate is gratified to have placed second in the National Mother Daughter Dance.

Ms. Craker-Tate attributes her success to her ability to live her life close to the spirit of her Christian faith. Looking toward the future, she aims to write a book in order to preserve her beliefs and healing techniques. Above all, Ms. Craker-Tate aspires to travel the world to use her talents to help as many people as possible.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.