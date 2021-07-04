Rising Star PRESENTS Christ Is My Fountain and Glory To The Lamb – Available for Private Auction in New York City at a secret location – Also available through OpenSea.

Manhattan, New York, 3 July 2021, ZEXPRWIRE – It’s the beginning of the summer season, and no one is doing it better than Rising Star. The ground-breaking fashion house is separating itself from the rest of the crowd presenting two new 20-photo collections that are just as stunning as their previous releases. These photo collections follow the last two photo collections: I Met Jesus 5 Times Again…3 Times in January and I Met Jesus 5 Times This Year, and He Named My Brand.

The previous collections comprised 100 photos with prices ranging from 1.1 Million USD to 10.1 Million USD. The new brand is back with two new collections, Christ Is My Fountain and Glory To The Lamb, which consist of a 33 Million USD digital poem also titled Christ Is My Fountain and two 20-photo packs priced at 20 Million US Dollars each.

Rising Star’s new photos are pretty unique, a rare anomaly therefore exclusively priced. Like its previous releases, each photo was taken by an iPhone or a 35mm camera and held the standard of being the first art collection to feature the World’s Most Expensive Photograph exclusively priced by Jesus.

The brand currently has the World’s Most Expensive Photograph on sale for a price of 33 Million Dollars on Open Sea and private auction. The additional I Met Jesus 10 Times Already (NFT) for a cost of $3.3 Billion Dollars and Diligent Angels, which consists of three oil paintings for $33 Million each. These new collections will be available at a secret location and date the brand plans to release.

Rising Star previously scheduled a first auction for the 17th and 18th of June 2021 in SoHo, Manhattan, for the most recent collections. The brand however, decided to postpone the sale until further notice to preserve such rare pieces within the market. The fashion brand takes the throne as the first brand to advertise and auction rare photography.

For more information on Rising Star, including their upcoming private auction dates, please use the contact details provided below.