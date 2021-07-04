MobilityGuru bringing it all together online with one global platform to buy, sell products and list services for the physically impaired, elderly and the rehabilitation community.

London, United Kingdom, 3 July 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Globally, there is approximately a massive 12% of the population currently living with a mobility impairment. To date, there is no easy one-stop online marketing service for those limited by a physical disability and in need to buy and sell new and second hand products. In the existing market, the product items for the disabled are often grouped under ‘Miscellaneous’; the market is fragmented and often requires extensive time to search for specific requirements. For this reason, our site ‘MobilityGuru’ introduces a brilliant business solution to simplify the process with quick results for the needs of the individual.

In recent years, the demand for online marketing soared to new heights due to wide-reaching exposure, attracting buyers that would have been missed because of the limitations with that of print media. We aim to create a commercial global arena that will maximize product availability; MobilityGuru will operate with modernised efficiency by means of integrating a transparent transactional system with the introduction of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. MobilityGuru online will be the first of its kind to incorporate cryptocurrency to facilitate transactions by use of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and our own MobilityGuru Token which is based on the BEP-20 protocol. We will use smart contracts to facilitate online transactions for clients across the globe with fees at $0.15 for most transactions within our network, making business affordable.

MobilityGuru’s flexible payment system by use of digital currencies, will avoid complex lengthy procedures by way of traditional fiat money transfers. The use of blockchain technology will protect customer’s data and the client from fraudulent activity. The platform is safe to conduct business because sellers only get paid when the buyers confirm their acceptance for the products or services. The platform will also offer arbitration support to buyers & sellers should a dispute occur between both parties.

Our rating system will operate as a guide to provide advance information about the content, to classify according to quality or merit of the product, to enable one to make an informed decision before purchase or selection of service.

MobilityGuru Initial Exchange Offering and Token Information

MobilityGuru is running an IEO to fund the project and facilitate a worldwide market platform designed to develop project growth and inspire potential investors using Mobilityguru Tokens for this process. Because we have a ready market for our token there is value that can be used as part of our payment system. Money raised from the IEO will go directly into improving the website platform, continue growth in value and developing new countries directories.

The website is not dependent on the token launch; we will continue regardless, as the Token is the means of payment and for the future growth of the platform.

The distribution of the tokens will be as follows:

Summary:

MobilityGuru is a unique project because it delivers a solution to the problem we are currently experiencing within the business of the disabled, as in sourcing products and services for the needs of the individual. No longer does the world of the elderly, physically impaired or the rehabilitation sector of our community, have to live life without limits. MobilityGuru will also benefit some of the neediest people in the world via its website volume, giving exposure of products through charity.

The MobilityGuru Token has the low global gas fees starting from $0.15. It will be protected by blockchain technology offering safe and secure financial transactions via smart contracts and has become part of the inevitable future of commerce, that is about to explode into the operations of our economy.