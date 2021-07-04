THE LEHIGH VALLEY PRIVATE EQUITY FUND CLOSES JUNE FUNDRAISING ROUND

Allentown, PA, 3 July 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, The Lehigh Valley Private Equity Fund (the “Fund”), a Regulation D private equity fund concentrating on investing in real estate in the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania, announced today that it has closed its June fundraising round.

Based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the Fund has been designed to provide an 8% annual preferred return paid monthly and an overall annualized target return of 12 – 18%, through diversification in lending and acquisitions in the real estate industry.

Tejas Gosai, Co-Manager of the Fund, and a resident of Nazareth, PA, said he and Jeff Cella, Co-Manager, have been meeting with potential investors to explain the investment strategy.

Gosai said, “We have put a lot of time, money, and energy into refining our methods to be able to pay monthly an annualized 8% return and then distribute quarterly, additional returns to our investors through qualified lending, real estate redevelopment, and long-term acquisitions.”

Cella, who started his first private equity fund in 2011 under Regulation D, is a familiar figure in the lending arena in the Lehigh Valley and a longtime resident of Emmaus, PA. Cella said “I’ve been lending money in the Lehigh Valley for over thirty years. By joining forces with Tejas on the real estate acquisitions side, we have designed a fund that can pay a monthly return to our investors while remaining liquid and taking advantage of all of the longer-term real estate plays in the Lehigh Valley.”

The Fund is targeted to raise $250 million to invest in real estate in the Lehigh Valley. No other fund that we are aware of has committed to invest its funds in the Valley with an emphasis on funding real estate projects and acquiring properties that make the Lehigh Valley a better place to live, work and play.

John LeVine, Chief Investment Officer of the Fund, continuously identifies, analyses, and recommends investment opportunities to the Fund Managers. LeVine said, “This market simply outshines other markets nationally. We don’t have to look any other place other than the Lehigh Valley to find attractive investment opportunities for our investors”.

Investors interested in learning more about or investing in the Fund can visit the Fund’s website at www.LVPEFUND.com or contact the Fund directly at (610) 673-0073.

The Lehigh Valley Private Equity Fund has filed its Form D with the Securities and Exchange Commission which can be viewed directly from the SEC.GOV website or by a link on the Fund’s website, www.LVPEFUND.com.