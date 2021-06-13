Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani Appeals to Citizens to Report Instances of Child Labour on PENCIL Portal or on Childline-1098

Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Textiles, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani has Appealed to Citizens to report the instances of Child Labour on PENCIL Portal or by calling on Childline-1098. On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour today, Smt. Irani in a tweet message said, “Every child has a right to education and a happy childhood. On World Day Against Child Labour, let us reaffirm our commitment towards combatting child labour. It is with people’s participation that we can ensure our children get a childhood they deserve”.

In another tweet, she said, “I appeal to every citizen to report instances of child labour on PENCIL Portal https://pencil.gov.in/or call on Childline-1098. Because… We owe it to our children – the future of our Nation”.

The World Day Against Child Labour is observed on 12thJune every year around the world. The International Labour Organization (ILO) launched the World Day Against Child Labour in 2002 to focus attention on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it.

****

BY/TFK

(Release ID: 1726502)

Visitor Counter : 4





