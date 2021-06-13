PixelPlex Issues an Update on its Mobile App Development Services

NEW YORK, NY, June 12, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — PixelPlex is a mobile app development NYC company offering exclusive customized services for mobile app development. It has successfully developed over 50 apps for customers in diverse industries, most of who are repeat clients. With a highly experienced team of over 40 enthusiastic app developers, PixelPlex has the capacity, expertise, and experience for effectively developing and customizing mobile apps for any industry’s needs.

Since its inception in 2007, PixelPlex has remained focused on designing and developing Android, iOS, and cross-platform apps. The development team creates the apps from an idea in a consultative meeting to a practical, engaging, and intuitive app ready for integration in an existing business environment.

According to Alexei Dulub, PixelPlex’s CEO, businesses should treat mobile apps as a brand’s creative extension. That’s why the company aims at building intuitive solutions that quickly catch audiences’ attention and keep them engaged. The company factors every single client requirement and crafts features that help business apps stand out.

The mobile apps developed by PixelPlex app development engineers come with excellent performance and graphics, fascinating UI, readability, and scalability, no matter the connectivity or load. The apps can effectively deal with routine processes and help trigger growth without confining the functions to a business premise. This is achieved through conducting effective consultative meetings and research to scrutinize the most effective roadmap for achieving desired client results or better.

The company’s app portfolio is extensive, creating mobile gaming apps, enterprise apps, logistics, gambling and entertainment, FinTech, healthcare, retail and marketing, and many others. PixelPlex incorporates the use of IoT, AR/VR, blockchain technology in the app development to ensure that the apps stand the technological advances of the future.

PixelPlex has a unique inclination to development of mobile wallets for Android and iOS devices. The mobile wallets feature offline mode, extensions for iMessage, iWatch, smart contracts, Ethereum sidechain support, and other valuable functions.

According to PixelPlex, quality assurance is their driving force, the reason most of their clients come back for the same results. They offer customers continued support until the mobile apps start delivering results.

PixelPlex is a web and mobile app development NYC company that builds custom mobile apps. It integrates them into existing systems to help businesses enhance workflows and the performance of repetitive processes.