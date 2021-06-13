A Unique Blend Of Philosophy And Humor That Leads To Contentment, Fulfillment And Happiness Is Showcased In Jay Henning’s New Book, A Man Called Stan

WILMINGTON, NC, June 12, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — It goes without saying that we all seek happiness – contentment, fulfillment and joy. The means we use to achieve those goals are as unique as the number of people who embark upon such adventures. Our personal philosophy can be based in spirituality, rebellion, or even hedonistic gratification. There are no rules.

As philosophy for modern times, ‘A Man Called Stan’ is the fictional account of one such seeker of contentment, who dabbles in all of the approaches mentioned. Presented in dead pan, third person style, this hilarious, utterly engaging book has garnered lavish praise from readers and reviewers alike. Kate Robinson of The US Review of Books started her review with some words from the book, “When you are in the gutter, you may as well wallow.” Well said.

Stan is an ordinary man who is fumbling his way through life. His life flows along its turbulent course with rapids, twists and gentle stretches, while the man called Stan tries to stay afloat and to find some happiness and meaning. Every reader can relate to Stan as he flounders in the currents and seeks fulfillment while splashing about. The strands of philosophy that tie the story together offer something substantial for the reader to take away, and it will leave the reader with more than a smile. It allows us to begin to can appreciate this existence that runs from grim to magnificent.

“Decades after I wrote it, I remain proud of Stan. He is a character that readers relate to. They enjoy the book and laugh out loud, and each time someone contemplates their life and loved ones after reading it, I feel as if I have achieved something”, is what Jay had to say about the book now.

One reviewer said, “Stan may be fictional, but his life events are all too real. You will laugh out loud, get angry with his indignation and feel for his sorrow. This book will have you reading through a weekend and waking up Monday morning with a new outlook on life. Or, maybe you’ll just smile at the good time you’ve had.” Another stated, “The Stan of the opening pages is an admirable picture of unrelieved depravity. Jay shows brilliant invention in this picture of Stan.”

Jay Henning is available for media interviews and can be reached at [email protected]. ‘A Man Called Stan’ is available at Amazon and other book retailers. More information is available at his website at http://www.jay-writes.com.

About Jay Henning:

Jay Henning was born in Durban, but since then has moved around, having spells in Stellenbosch, Cape Town and the Netherlands. He attended the University of Stellenbosch, attaining an Accounting degree and Honours post-grad in Accounting, then gained an MBA from the University of the Free State. Today, Jay lives in Oakville, a suburb of Toronto, in Ontario, Canada, with his wife, their three daughters.

Jay’s working life began as an auditor and after taking a year out to travel he then held several other positions, before he took on his current role managing the finances of private equity funds. Apart from writing, he is passionate about mountain biking, riding his motorbike, music and yoga.