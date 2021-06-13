Boroughs Publishing Group Releases New Historical Romance

Boroughs Publishing Group is pleased to announce the release of their new historical romance by author Maggie Mooha, In the Eye of the Beholder.

THE TRUE BEAUTY

Intellectual, frank, and outspoken, Eleanor Sherbrook is everything a Victorian lady should not be. Her sister Julia is a stunning beauty who can have anyone she sets her sights on – and she sets them on the man Eleanor loves: the gallant and handsome Lieutenant Joshua Griffiths Wentworth.

Brokenhearted, Eleanor leaves England to become a nurse at the infamous British Army hospital in Scutari, Turkey near where Joshua is mired in war. As a member of the ill-fated Light Brigade, he and his comrades make the charge into the Valley of Death.

Thrown together, and forced to face cruelty and loss in a war-torn land, Eleanor and Joshua’s bond grows deeper every day. The folly and glory of the Crimean War forever changes them as they struggle to find a love strong enough to emerge from the ashes of their shared ordeal.

In the Eye of the Beholder is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Information:



In the Eye of the Beholder



By Maggie Mooha



Publisher: Boroughs Publishing Group



Release Date: June 17, 2021



ISBN: 978-1953810618



ASIN: B096K7FYDW



Pages: 375



Genre: Victorian Romance, Historical Romance

Contact:



Website: https://www.boroughspublishinggroup.com



Twitter: https://twitter.com/BoroughsPubGrp



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BoroughsPublishing



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/boroughspubgrp/

Promo Link:



http://bookbuzz.net/blog/victorian-historical-romance-in-the-eye-of-the-beholder-by-maggie-mooha/

Purchase Links:



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096K7FYDW



https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/in-the-eye-of-the-beholder-maggie-mooha/1139628234?ean=2940164925604



https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/in-the-eye-of-the-beholder-10



https://books.apple.com/us/book/in-the-eye-of-the-beholder/id1570665066



https://boroughspublishinggroup.com/books/eye-beholder



https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1087671

