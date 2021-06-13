Author Edward Izzi Releases New Coming Of Age Thriller

And for every young man, death always follows…

Chicago Attorney Robert Mazzara has just been informed of the suicide death of his childhood friend, Marco Pezza. The two of them grew up together in a small suburb in Chicago during the turbulent sixties and seventies, when the issues of household violence were seldom ever addressed. Along with their best friends, Petey Rodriguez, Billy Kozar and Johnny Orozco, they all experienced the coming-of-age events that all young boys go through during grade school and high school, with one exception: They were all survivors of severe physical and sexual child abuse. As they all grow up into young adults, the demons of their past, along with their abusive fathers, play a significant part on each and every one of their young lives. They all grow up coping with their horrific childhoods, their violent fathers, and the long-term impact it has taken throughout their adulthood. Mazzara reflects on all of the tragic encounters and events that occurred during the last fifty years, culminating with his best friends suicide. He realizes that he is now the only one left. Once upon a time, a long time ago, Robby and Marco, along with Petey, Billy and Johnny were once called The Buzz Boys

The Buzz Boys is available for purchase in print and ebook formats. It is also available on Kindle Unlimited at https://amzn.to/3pF9NwT

Book Information:



The Buzz Boys



By Edward Izzi



Publisher: Cassino Publishing



Published: May 2021



ISBN: 979-8748333986



ASIN: B0947DTZ9P



Pages: 335



Genre: Coming of Age Thriller

About the Author:



Mild mannered accountant turns thriller fiction author!

A native of Detroit, Edward Izzi was once a talented writer in high school, until he was derailed into a successful career as a CPA. Later experiencing his own personal demons, it was suggested that he take up writing again or end up on the ‘six o’clock news’. He has now written and published short stories, poetry, and several thriller fiction novels. Living a quiet life in Chicago, he writes his crime thrillers every night while fighting off his nocturnal demons…

Contact:



Website: http://www.edwardizzi.com



Twitter: https://twitter.com/edwardizzi



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-Buzz-Boys-101834868678936



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eizzi731/



