Registration is now open for SMi’s Inaugural Medical Wearables for Biosensors Conference 2021

The two-day conference will offer a series of presentations, through which you will gain insight into on-body devices for monitoring and remote diagnostics, device design considerations, wearables in clinical trials and a future outlook of the industry focusing on start-ups and novel developments.

Benefits of attending:



 Engage in case studies from leading experts on wearable devices for remote diagnostics and patient monitoring



 Explore how industry is using on-body biosensors for a patient centric-approach to therapeutics



 Delve into the regulatory landscape of digital health and data management with regulatory body and leading expert addresses



 Uncover the evolving research into smart vaccines for COVID-19 and accelerating accessibility of new wearable technologies

You can view the two-day agenda and speaker programme on the event website:



www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/1888pr1

Plus, two interactive half-day post conference workshops on Wednesday 27th October 2021:

A: Digital Integration within Clinical Trials



Workshop Leaders:



Gary McNamara, Senior Delivery Manager, Aparito



Daniel Lewi, Head of Business Development, Aparito

B: Energy Harvesting Systems for Body-Worn Sensors



Workshop Leaders:



Veena Misra, Distinguished Professor, Director, NSF Center for Advanced



Self-Powered Systems of Integrated Sensors and Technologies (ASSIST)

Registration is live on the website and a saving of £200 is available for bookings made before 30th June 2021. Register online www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/1888pr1

Who should attend:

Executives, Directors, VPs, Heads, Principals, Managers of:

Digital health and connectivity



Smart device developers



Device manufacturers



Biosensors



Wearable devices



Connected Devices



Microneedle Patches



Human Factors



Packaging



Regulatory Affairs



Medical Device Data

Medical Wearables for Biosensors USA Conference 2021



Conference: 25 – 26 October 2021



Venue: Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, USA



Virtual Attendance Option Available

