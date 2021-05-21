Zambia’s largest FMCG distributor and manufacture Company Goes Live on ebizframe

Established in 2011, the client has one of Zambias largest grocery distribution company. The client’s offices are based in Lusaka-Zambia which is strategically located to provide services to all the nearby geographical regions. The client provides Logistics, Warehousing, Distribution, Selling, Marketing and Merchandising services to exclusive and semi-exclusive providers of branded FMCG products.

The client is expecting many benefits from the implementation of ebizframe ERP like increased revenue, Cost control, order planning and management, inventory levels, control on inventory carrying cost and overall cost, availability of consistent and reliable business data, advanced analytics for informed decisions.

With modules for Sales, Procurement, Inventory, Finance, Manufacturing ebizframe ERP Software for Manufacturing will replace various isolated solutions, thus automating & integrating their entire business.

###