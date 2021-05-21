PixelPlex Is Set to Improve Business Profitability With Its Artificial Intelligence Service

The customer-centric company prides itself as one that builds a rich gamut of AI software that is well customized to the salient needs of their clients. PixelPlex achieves this through its machine learning development services that work by filtering important digital asset; detect process anomalies; automate enterprise workflow and analyze customer behaviours. It also carries out deep learning software engineering in niches such as face and voice recognition; video and image processing; neural training and network development; and speech-to-text conversion.

The companys team of AI engineers has shown their expertise in natural language processing; smart assistants and chatbots; computer vision; predictive analytics and algorithms; and natural language processing.

PixelPlex engineers say that their custom AI software handles tasks that require precision by carrying out cross-domain analytics to save C-level resources through the building of a well-detail innovation roadmap. The company also formulates an implementation scenario to guarantee that a formulated solution fits into their clients existing business model.

Apart from providing Artificial Intelligence consulting (https://pixelplex.io/artificial-intelligence/), PixelPlex makes use of the highly sophisticated skills of its experts to create noteworthy solutions to highly complex problems as they did in the creation of AIRA. AIRA is an AI retina analyzer that detects pathologies that are existential in a patients retina.

About PixelPlex



PixelPlex is a technological company that formulates custom-made solutions that can solve both simple and highly complex problems that affect business processes. The company has raised over $500M and has developed numerous solutions that solve the core of business problems across various niches.

