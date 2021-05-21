Jonah S. Zweig, Esq., has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

WOODMERE, NY, May 20, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Jonah S. Zweig, Esq., has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

With years of experience to his credit, Mr. Zweig has earned distinction as the managing attorney and founder of the Zweig Law Firm PC since 2019. Having previously served as an associate attorney of Rivkin Radler LLP from 2018 to 2019, he also excelled in a similar capacity at Saretsky, Katz, & Dranoff LLP between 2016 and 2018 and a research associate of the Law Office of Steven J. Masef, Esq., PLLC from 2014 until 2016. A licensed notary public in the state of New York, Mr. Zweig has been licensed to practice law by the New York State Bar Association, the New Jersey Bar Association, the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

In order to prepare for his professional journey, Mr. Zweig pursued an education at Fairleigh Dickinson University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in business management in 2012. He later obtained a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in 2015. Additionally, Mr. Zweig completed a judicial internship at the New York State Supreme Court in 2013, during which time he worked under Judge Martin E. Ritholtz.

Beyond his primary endeavors, Mr. Zweig served as the senior editor of the Benjamin N. Cardozo Moot Court Honor Society from 2014 to 2015. Selected as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers from 2019 to 2020, he was likewise presented with the Beatrice Cohen Award. Prolifically active in his field, Mr. Zweig maintains his affiliation with such organizations as the New York City Bar Association, the New York State Bar Association and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars.

