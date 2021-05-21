Kevin W. Kisor Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Engineering

HOUSTON, TX, May 20, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Kevin W. Kisor has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Mr. Kisor received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Industrial Technology from Ohio University in 1976. An Eagle Boy Scout, during college he worked summers on the staff of Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, NM ultimately serving as Camp Director of Sawmill Backcountry Wilderness Survival program. Driven to work for a multi-national corporation, Mr. Kisor began his career at Sundstrand Fluid Handling Corporation, where he remained until 1985, including positions as Applications Engineer and Sales Engineer. His career path included similar positions with A-C Compressor Corporation, Nuovo Pignone and GHH Borsig, and locations in Denver, Los Angeles, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pittsburgh and Houston. During these assignments he also attended MBA classes at Pepperdine University and University of Wisconsin.

Drawing on over 40 years of experience in the turbomachinery industry, Mr. Kisor is Application Engineering Manager for MAN Energy Solutions in Brookshire, TX. He shares his expertise of integrally-geared centrifugal compressors for supercritical CO2 applications with a paper published at the Carbon Management Technology Conference in 2012 and by giving frequent webinars and presentations to participants of the rapidly-growing Carbon Capture & Sequestration industry. Throughout a career filled with many highlights, Mr. Kisor is most proud to have been invited to join the Turbomachinery Advisory Committee of the Texas A&M Turbomachinery & Pump Symposium.

Mr. Kisor remains active with the American Petroleum Institute, Subcommittee of Mechanical Equipment (SOME) serving on various task forces to develop rotating equipment standards for the oil, natural gas and petrochemical industry. He is part of the planning committee for the International Supercritical CO2 Power Cycles Symposium and is past chairman of the AIChE Ethylene Producers Conference, Rotating Equipment Subcommittee. Mr. Kisor is enjoying the increasingly rapid change occurring within the energy industries in which he’s worked over the past 4 decades, and looks forward to involvement with emerging technologies of energy storage and energy transfer, in addition to the growing movement to carbon capture and sequestration.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.