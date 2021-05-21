Deborah Husbands Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Nursing

HAZEL CREEK, IL, May 20, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Deborah Husbands has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Inspired to help others after witnessing her mother’s battle with lupus, Ms. Husbands became a licensed practical nurse upon leaving high school. Fascinated with dialysis applications, Ms. Husbands found her niche working as a technician while privately fantasizing about a career as a nurse. In 1992, this opportunity was opened In a surprisingly unorthodox way. The busy mother of four had been urged to return to school but had neither the financial means nor support to achieve this goal. All barriers were removed, when Nurse Jill Azzarello-Boyle enrolled Ms. Husbands in the first of five prerequisite courses to earn her degree as a registered nurse. Nurse Jill was an early pioneer of “paying it forward” and personally funded class enrollment, fees, and books to accomplish these task. In time, Ms. Husbands received more financial support for outstanding scholastic achievement, earning the Doctors Academic Scholarship Award from Ingalls Hospital. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Governors State University.

Throughout the course of her career, she gained valuable expertise in nephrology nursing, Ms. Husbands earned Certification (CNN) which improved treatment and education for renal patients. She was an enthusiastic, and effective volunteer for the Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network, and recalls many standout moments with that organization. Though her career has been suffused with highlights, she is especially proud of her work in dialysis. Many kidney patients become paralyzed by fear and anxiety when contemplating their future on dialysis. Rather than insisting on patient submission to the procedure without suitable preparation, Ms. Husbands took the time to equip her patients. She made certain they embraced this life-preserving application and learned what dialysis entails by accompanying them to doctors’ appointments and surgical procedures to facilitate the process. She became an accomplished nephrology specialist, diabetic educator and has contributed her extensive knowledge to various publications, including a syllabus for The Renal Care Group Annual Nephrology Conference (2004), and Renal Link magazine (2005).

Driven to maintain relevance as a healthcare contributor, Ms. Husbands aligns herself with the Oncology Nursing Society ONS and Nurses Improving Care for Healthsystem Elders NICHE. Looking to the future after COVID-19, Ms. Husbands intends to retire, so that she can offer consulting services, provide public health education, enjoy some creative writing projects and increase her volunteer work as a Bible study conductor. Additionally, she aims to spend more time with her children and grandchildren.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.