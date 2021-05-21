Wanda Banks-Boone Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Education

WHEATLEY HEIGHTS, NY, May 20, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Wanda Banks-Boone has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Intent on becoming an educator at a young age, Ms. Banks-Boone presently serves as an ICT teacher for the New York City Department of Education. For the last two and a half decades, she has taught students from Pre-k through High School in English Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, and Computer Science and Technology. A passionate, creative, data driven and research-oriented professional, she has also gained valuable expertise as a computer programmer with the U.S. Department of Defense. In a career that has been suffused with highlights, Ms. Banks-Boone is especially proud of being a Black, Native American woman helping students to see themselves in a different light.

Before embarking on her professional journey, Ms. Banks-Boone earned a Bachelor of Science in sociology from Queens College in 1992 and a Master of Science from C.W. Post Long Island University the following year. Driven to remain aware of changes in the field, she aligns herself with the United Federation of Teachers. Alongside her work in education, Ms. Banks-Boone contributes to those less fortunate as a volunteer through women’s and children’s ministries through which she donated clothing, food and more.

In light of her professional excellence, Ms. Banks-Boone has been honored on many occasions, earning recognition through Wellington Who’s Who in 2009, as well as inclusion into the Distinguished Registry of Executives, Professionals and Entrepreneurs. More recently, she also received a Top Female Executive Award in 2016 and a Teaching Elevation Award in 2017. Looking toward the future, Ms. Banks-Boone will remain open to new opportunities.

