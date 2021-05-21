Robert Augustine’s book “The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom” Becomes a Best Seller!

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, May 20, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — May 9th, 2021 Robert Augustine launched his new book “The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom”, and it became a Best Seller.

In this short read, you get the Ultimate Guide to Personal Finance, I want to not only show you how to break the chains of debt, but also show you how to turn all those payments into wealth. It drives me crazy when I think about all the debt most of us carry. The ultimate goal is to teach you how to start making money work for you. We go to school to learn a profession so we can work for money. But we never go beyond that way of thinking. Many fall into the payment trap and all we do is make the banks rich and never live totally free. That is the problem with education today, they don’t want you to know that there is a way to make money work for you rather than fund their coffers. This book will guide you to the ultimate financial knowledge that you can use to make money work for you.

In a recent interview on the Thriving Entrepreneur Radio Show, Robert said, “When you’re busy making payments to everybody, what you’re doing is building their retirement, but not your own. With our system, we help you pay them off, and put that same payment that you were paying and put it toward your retirement, because when you borrow money, you’re robbing yourself of your future lifestyle and your retirement.”

The host, Steve Kidd said, “The amazing strategies that Robert shares in his book, “The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom” are astounding! You really can become debt free and create a comfortable retirement for yourself by following his guidelines in the book! Rush out and get your copy from Amazon today and set yourself free!”

Robert began financial services training with his stepfather, a national trainer, and speaker for United Services Planning Association. He later picked up financial training as a realtor, and then as a mortgage broker for Century 21, Coldwell Banker, and ERA Realtor mortgage and financial services. During his five years there, Robert set up a credit counseling and get-out-of-debt program for home buyers.

During his time as an Insurance Agent and retirement consultant, Robert found a niche again, helping people get out of debt. He became frustrated with how much that industry was charging agents to train them on how to use a system to help get their clients out of debt. They, in turn, were required to charge thousands of dollars to their client. Robert decided it was time to set up a Turn-Debt-Into-Wealth business. So, after spending over $50K to learn from financial, business, entrepreneurs, and internet experts, Robert has set up a software program that takes clients from debt to over a million dollars for retirement.