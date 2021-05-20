Award-winning Writer Alaina Warren Zachary’s “Crankey Village, NM” is comedy gold at Festivals

“Crankey Village, NM” is created to be appealing to a broad audience from 18 to 65+ with a diverse cast of characters and a well-mapped out series filled with life struggles, humor in coping and hope to grow.

Crankey Village NM winning at Comedy Festivals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – May 18, 2021 – PRLog — Award-winning writer, singer, and SAG-AFTRA actor, Alaina Warren Zachary’s new comedy script and series bible for “Crankey Village, N.M.” is finding success on the festival circuit.

Crankey Village, NM has received the following awards to date and they’re just getting started:

Best Teleplay California Women’s Film Festival ’21

Best Comic Teleplay Austin Comedy Film Festival ’21

Best Comic Teleplay Houston Comedy Film Festival ’21

Finalist Chicago Screenplay Awards ’21

Semi-finalist Hollywood Just4Shorts Film and Screenplay Competition ’20

Semi-finalist Cinequest Screenwriting Competition ’21

Quarter-finalist Sedona International Film Festival ’21

Quarter-finalist Stage 32 5th Annual Comedy Writing Competition ’20

“Crankey Village, N.M.” has been compared to Schitt’s Creek with a Superstore vibe which Warren Zachary is looking to get developed into a 10 episode television show.

Inspired by an idea of three long-time improv pals David Brezniak, Jane Ranallo Goodman, and Alaina, “Crankey Village, NM,” was written by Zachary. A narcissistic widow craving an east coast lifestyle is held back by the wacky, multi-cultural residents, family, and staff of a retirement community in New Mexico.

The first season of “Crankey Village, N.M.” has been structured for 10, half-hour episodes and the format allows for an easy binge-watching session which is hugely popular today.

Zachary has had an impressive performance career, earning a BFA from Boston University. Three Broadway original musicals: Grease, Nine, and Baby. A member of the famed Cambridge-based improv troupe, The Proposition. Scores of commercials and over 100 theatre roles.

She studied at the Mannes College of Music, sang with the Saratoga Opera, was a founding member of the Hudson Opera Theatre, and won an impressive grant to record the lost songs of French composer, Cecile Chaminade. The CD is “Mon Coeur Chante!”

Zachary relocated to Santa Fe in 2008 and joined the faculty of the Santa Fe University of Art and Design teaching musical theatre. She now resides in Albuquerque. Recent TV appearances include Roswell, Better Call Saul, Night Shift, and Graves. Films are Wander, Half Brothers, The Short History of the Long Road. Her feature screenplay, These Broken Wings took top honors in the Tale Writers NM screenwriting competition and now she brings her tremendous energy to Crankey Village, N.M., an episodic, comic homage to New Mexico.

About “Crankey Village, N.M.”

Produced by Dieu Donne Productions, LLC and Buffalo8 as Executive Producers, Crankey Village, New Mexico is a TV series about a wacky family-owned retirement community somewhere in New Mexico. When narcissistic widow Luella Crankey inherits the retirement community, she will do anything to sell. Wacky residents and quirky staff will do anything to stop her. Sylvia, the resident horned lizard sees it all. Watch the “Crankey Village, NM” featurette on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=6GhAFbAGpCE. For more info, please visit https://www.CrankeyVillageTV.com