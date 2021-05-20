MBMA Announces 2020 Safety Award Winners

CLEVELAND – May 18, 2021 – PRLog — www.mbma.com: Each year the Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA) honors member companies that demonstrate exceptional performance in maintaining workplace safety. These awards are given to Building Systems members as well as Associate members for their performance during the previous calendar year. Safety awards for the 2020 year were presented during the 2021 MBMA Spring Meeting, held virtually April 28-30.

“Promoting workplace safety is one of MBMA’s most important objectives and these awards recognize the member companies that set an example for all of us,” says Tony Bouquot, general manager of MBMA. “For 2020, our Building Systems members had 43 plant facilities that participated in MBMA’s Quarterly OSHA Injury Statistics Program, logging over 12 million hours on the job. Our Associate member awards program broadens the focus on safety across the entire industry to include our suppliers’ facilities as well.”

MBMA is a leader in advocating for robust safety programs throughout the metal building systems industry. “Our members are dedicated to ensuring the well-being of each person who works in the industry and to making it a healthy and safe place to work,” Bouquot adds. “The benefits from effective safety initiatives include boosting employee morale, improving operations, and mitigating insurance risks and exposure to OSHA audits.”

MBMA’s awards program consists of three categories. The 2020 Superior Safety Award was given to eight plants that achieved zero recordable cases for the entire calendar year, a significant accomplishment. The nine facilities that received the 2020 Safety Performance Award achieved an incident rate equal to 50% or less than the OSHA industry average. The 2020 Associate Member Safety Award went to 11 companies with facilities that achieved zero recordable cases for the year, also a major achievement.

The following is a comprehensive list of 2020 MBMA safety award winners:

2020 Superior Safety Award – In recognition of Building Systems member manufacturing facilities with zero recordable incidents.

BlueScope Buildings N.A.

Annville, PA

Visalia, CA

Dean Steel Buildings

Cedartown, GA

Thomasville, GA

Spirco Manufacturing

Memphis, TN

Tyler Building Systems

Tyler, TX

Whirlwind Steel Buildings

Claremore, OK

Freeport, MN

2020 Safety Performance Award – In recognition of Building Systems member manufacturing facilities having achieved an incident rate equal to 50% or less than the industry average as reported by OSHA.

Behlen Building Systems

Columbus, NE

Bigbee Steel Buildings

Muscle Shoals, AL

BlueScope Buildings N.A.

St. Joseph, MO

CBC Steel Buildings

Lathrop, CA

Chief Buildings

Grand Island, NE

Cornerstone Building Brands

Elizabethton, TN

Kirby Building Systems

Portland, TN

Schulte Building Systems

Hockley, TX

Vulcan Steel Structures

Adel, GA

2020 Associate Member Safety Award – In recognition of Associate member facilities with zero recordable incidents.

Akzo Nobel Coatings

Huron, OH

Atlas Bolt & Screw

Ashland, OH

Flat Rock, NC

Houston, TX

Salem, OR

Bay Insulation Systems

Aurora, CO; Baton Rouge, LA; Easton, PA; Green Bay, WI; High Point, NC; Indianapolis, IN; Louisville, KY; Memphis, TN; London, ON; Orlando, FL; Pensacola, FL; Phoenix, AZ; Roanoke, VA (2); San Marcos, TX (2); St. Louis, MO; Sumner, WA

Expi-Door Systems

Green Bay, WI

Global Building Products

Elkhart, IN

Konecranes

Houston, TX

Springfield, OH

Metallic Products Corporation

Houston, TX

• PDL Building Products

Stockton, CA

Westlake, OH

S-5! Attachment Solutions

Iowa Park, Texas

Sherwin-Williams

Bowling Green, KY

Wurth House of Threads

Birmingham, AL

Columbia, SC

Gainesville, GA

Jacksonville, FL

Montgomery, AL

Orlando, FL

Learn more at the MBMA blog, http://blog.mbma.com