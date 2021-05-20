Raymond W. Hannagan Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Respiratory Therapy

MODESTO, CA, May 19, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Raymond W. Hannagan has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

While serving as a U.S. Navy corpsman in the neonatal unit from 1976 to 2019, Mr. Hannagan began working as an orthopedic technician. He subsequently gained valuable expertise in the city hospital’s neonatal unit, where he remained during the remainder of the 1970s through 1990. Drawing on his considerable experiences, he excelled as a neonatal respiratory therapist with Doctors Medical Center between 1990 and his retirement in 2019. Over the course of his career, Mr. Hannagan attended high-risk deliveries, set up ventilators for babies and oversaw all matters relating to respiratory matters for the unit.

An expert in his field, Mr. Hannagan received a degree in respiratory therapy. Devoted to his community, he contributes as a volunteer with the Discovery Shop. In light of his professional excellence, he was named as the Employee of the Year through Doctors Medical Center prior to his retirement. In accounting for his success, Mr. Hannagan credits his propensity for compassion and a constant drive to improve.

Although it was an honor for him to be recognized by his employer, Mr. Hannagan is most proud of the lives he has saved over the years. Outside of his vocational circles, he enjoys such diversions as collecting and reading comic books. Looking toward the future, Mr. Hannagan intends to drive his Thunderbird and foster his passion for wooden art projects and stone coat art.

