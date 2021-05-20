Jonathan S. Addleton Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

MACON, GA, May 19, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Jonathan S. Addleton with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Dr. Addleton celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

For more than three decades, Dr. Addleton enjoyed a career as a Foreign Service Officer representing both the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. Department of State before retiring from government service in January 2017. Presently, he serves as the Rector/President at Forman Christian College in Lahore, Pakistan, a post he has held since 2020. Dr. Addleton’s academic role came on the heels of a two-year appointment at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, as an adjunct professor in the department of international and global studies. During this time, he also headed the American Center for Mongolian Studies.

Born in Pakistan to Baptist missionaries on June 27, 1957, Dr. Addleton interned and worked as a reporter at the Macon Telegraph in Macon, Georgia. After graduating from college, he worked for the World Bank and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, after which he joined the Foreign Service and oversaw assignments on behalf of the USAID in multiple countries, including Mongolia, Cambodia, Pakistan India and Central Asia where he served as Mission Director. He also served for two years as the USAID Representative to the European Union in Brussels, followed by three-year assignment as the eighth U.S. ambassador to Mongolia between 2009 and 2012, a position for which he was nominated by President Barack Obama and confirmed by Congress.

After two years of service as USAID Mission Director in Cambodia during the early 2000s, Dr. Addleton returned to his native Pakistan in 2005 on a humanitarian assignment after a devastating earthquake caused widespread damage to the northern part of the country, resulting in some 60,000 deaths and leaving at least three million people homeless. Having been born and raised in Pakistan, he appreciated the opportunity to contribute to relief efforts. Long possessed of a deep well of empathy for the plight of others, Dr. Addleton has enjoyed continuing the mission of his parents in fostering diplomacy.

A prolific writer, Dr. Addleton is the author of Undermining the Center: The Gulf Migration and Pakistan (Oxford University Press). He also penned Some Far and Distant Place (University of Georgia Press), a memoir of his childhood in Pakistan, as well as Mongolia and the United States: A Diplomatic History (University of Hong Kong Press) and The Dust of Kandahar: A Diplomat Among Warriors in Afghanistan (Naval Institute Press). Dr. Addleton has also contributed numerous articles to a variety of national and international publications.

Dr. Addleton holds a Master of Arts and a Doctor of Philosophy in international development from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. He received a Bachelor of Science in journalism at Northwestern University in 1979 and graduated from high school at the Murree Christian School in Murree, Pakistan. In addition to English, Dr. Addleton speaks Urdu and Hindi and has studied the French, Russian, Arabic and Mongolian languages during his lifetime.

Well regarded for his contributions in diplomacy and development, Dr. Addleton received a Hall of Achievement Award from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in 2017. That same year, he was honored with an Administrator’s Distinguished Career Award from USAID. Other accolades have included a Christian Herter Award for Intellectual Courage and Constructive Dissent from the American Foreign Service Association in 2014 and a Polar Star from the President of Mongolia in 2012.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.